The Fed is expected to make a major commitment to ramping up inflation soon

In the next few months, the Federal Reserve will be solidifying a policy outline that would commit it to low rates for years as it pursues an agenda of higher inflation and a return to the full employment picture that vanished as the coronavirus pandemic hit. Recent statements from Fed officials and analysis from market veterans and economists point to a move to "average inflation" targeting in which inflation above the central bank's usual 2% target would be tolerated and even desired. To achieve that goal, officials would pledge not to raise interest rates until both the inflation and employment targets are hit. With inflation now closer to 1% and the jobless rate higher than it's been since the Great Depression, the likelihood is that the Fed could need years to hit its targets. The policy initiatives could be announced as soon as September. Addressing the issue last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said only that a year-long examination of policy communication and implementation would be wrapped "in the near future." The culmination of that process, which included public meetings and extensive discussions among Fed officials, is expected to be announced at or around the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.

Markets are anticipating a Fed that would adopt an even more accommodative approach than it did during the Great Recession. "We remain firmly of the view that this is a deeply consequential shift, even if it is one that has been seeping into Fed decision-making for some time, that will shape a different Fed reaction function in this cycle than in the last," Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI. Indeed, Powell said the policy statement will be "really codifying the way we're already acting with our policies. To a large extent, we're already doing the things that are in there." Guha, though, said the approach "would be sharply more dovish even than the strategy followed by the [Janet] Yellen Fed" when the central bank held rates near zero for six years even after the end of the Great Recession.

All-in on inflation

One implication is that the Fed would be slower to tighten policy when it sees inflation rising. Powell and his colleagues came under fire in 2018 when they enacted a series of rate increases that eventually had to be rolled back. The Fed's benchmark overnight lending rate is now targeted near zero, where it moved in the early days of the pandemic. The Fed and other global central banks have been trying to gin up inflation for years under the reasoning that a low level of price appreciation is healthy for a growing economy. They also worry that low inflation is a problem that feeds on itself, keeping interest rates low and giving policymakers little wiggle room to ease policy during downturns. In the latest shot at getting inflation going, the Fed would commit to enhanced "forward guidance," or a commitment not to raise rates until its benchmarks are hit and, in the case of inflation, perhaps exceeded. In recent days, Fed regional presidents Robert Kaplan of Dallas and Charles Evans of Chicago have expressed varying levels of support for enhanced guidance. Evans in particular said he would like to keep rates where they are until inflation gets up around 2.5%, which it has not been for most of the past decade. "We believe that the Fed publicly would welcome inflation in a range of 2% up to 4% as a long overdue offset to inflation running below 2% for so long in the past," said Ed Yardeni, head of Yardeni Research.

The market weighs in