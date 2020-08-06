Tech hiring remains muted ahead of the latest jobs report

Hiring in tech remains muted, sending another distressing signal ahead of Friday's highly anticipated jobs report.

As of late July, tech job postings were down 36% compared to the same time last year, according to recent data from the online platform Indeed.

The sector has lagged the broader U.S. economy, too. Listings on Indeed's site nationwide currently sit 21% below last year's levels. Tech postings started to fall behind in mid-May and, since then, the gap has grown steadily.

New insights from the website Glassdoor paint a similar picture.

While tech job openings did increase between late June and late July, Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao stressed that the industry continues to lag the rest of the economy. Moreover, tech's recovery has progressed in "fits and starts", a humbling reminder of COVID-19's bruising impact as parts of the country grapple with resurgent outbreaks. Over the past week, tech openings increased just 0.6%, pointing to persistent anemic job growth.

"Initially, tech was holding up better than other sectors due to the quick adaptation to remote work," AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab, told CNBC. "But, nationally, as the long-term effects of the pandemic have started to sink in, tech has flatlined. That's the key change — the economic expectations around the virus went from 'we'll be done with this in a month or two' to...'we'll be in this for the long haul.'"

These tech-specific trends dovetail with recent bleak macroeconomic data. On Wednesday, ADP reported private payrolls increased by just 167,000 in July — well below the 1 million analysts expected and a sign that the move to get displaced workers back to their jobs has slowed. On Thursday, new data showed 1.2 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week. While that was a decline versus the prior week, it marks the 20th straight week in which new claims topped 1 million. More importantly, it reveals that 31 million Americans are still collecting unemployment benefits — a sign, some economists say, that many layoffs are translating into permanent employment loss.

With the all-important July jobs report due out Friday, several analysts told CNBC tech's hobbling recovery underscores the depth of the economic hole out which the U.S. must club.

"What's going on in tech is a reflection of what's going on in the rest of the economy," Zhao said.

As tech accounts for roughly 10% of U.S. economic output, the breadth of the hiring pullback tells a sobering story. The industry directly and indirectly supported more than 12 million American jobs in 2019.

In addition, tech companies have started to make cuts over the past month. In mid-July, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn said it will lay off about 960 people, or 6% of its workforce, as the pandemic weighs on demand for its recruitment products. And, just this week, Booking Holdings — the parent company of Booking.com, Kayak, and Priceline — announced plans to shed 25% of its global workforce. Booking.com has more than 17,000 employees worldwide.