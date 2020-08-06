Trump's dream of a 'V' recovery is hanging in the balance of stimulus talks

As the White House has continued to push a narrative of a sharp recovery following a history-making recession, the economic data in large part has not been cooperating.

Jobs numbers of late are showing progress but pointing to at best a gradual recovery. The sharp uptick in coronavirus cases appears to be have ebbed but not by enough to generate enough confidence to get activities anywhere close to normal again.

And perhaps most importantly, a persistent inability of Congress and the White House to agree on more rescue funding threatens to push those still reeling from virus-related impacts farther down the ladder.

"Dreams of a V-shaped recovery are long gone," Beth Ann Bovino, U.S. chief economist for S&P Global, said in a note. "The economic cycle feels more like we are riding a wave fueled by COVID-19 with only quarantines, federal stimulus, and advances from the medical community keeping our personal health and economic recovery afloat."

Bovino estimated a 30%-35% chance of a "wipeout" that could see "this fragile recovery falling back into recession."

That runs counter to the message from President Donald Trump's economic team.

National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow has touted the potential of a V-shaped recovery no fewer than four times over the past month, either on CNBC or elsewhere. As recently as last week, he told CNN the "V-shaped recovery is in place."

Economists generally do see a sharp snapback in activity for the third quarter after Q2's stunning 32.9% drop in GDP as measured if the current pace kept up for four quarters.

Still, the ability to keep up a gain that could exceed 20% for the July through September period is being called into question.