What to watch today: Dow to drop as U.S.-China tensions rise, Wall Street awaits July jobs report

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures are pointing to an opening drop of almost 150 points at the bell, but the government's July employment report will likely determine the direction of Wall Street's open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also lower as investors reacted to President Donald Trump's executive orders on two major Chinese tech companies. (CNB)



* Treasury yields fall ahead of key jobs report; stimulus talks continue (CNBC)



It has been an extremely bullish week for equities so far, with the Nasdaq coming off yet another record high and closing above 11,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 also closed within 1.3% of its February record high. The Dow and S&P 500 are riding five-day winning streaks, while the Nasdaq has been up for seven straight days. The S&P 500 is also on track for its 5th positive week in 6. The jobs report is out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts expecting 1.482 million new non-farm payrolls jobs for July and the unemployment rate falling to 10.6% from June's 11.1%.



* Markets see a lot at stake in July payrolls report Friday (CNBC) There are no earnings reports of note out today, but Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) is set to release its quarterly numbers tomorrow morning. Uber's (UBER) food-delivery business soared in the second quarter, with gross bookings from Uber Eats ($6.96 billion) more than doubling gross bookings in its core ride-hailing segment ($3.05 billion) as the coronavirus pandemic persisted. Revenue of $2.24 billion exceeded Wall Street expectations but its loss of $1.02 per share was 16 cents wider than analysts projected. Shares were down more than 3% in premarket trading.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Booking Holdings (BKNG) lost $10.81 per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the loss of $11.50 predicted by Wall Street analysts. The parent of Priceline, Booking.com, Kayak and other travel services also saw revenue beat estimates, even as the pandemic caused a 91% drop in travel bookings from a year earlier. TripAdvisor (TRIP) reported a quarterly loss of 76 cents per share, wider than the 63 cent loss representing the consensus analyst estimate. The travel review site operator did see revenue beat forecasts, however, and the company said travel demand trends have been improving since the April low. T-Mobile US (TMUS) beat estimates by 2 cents with quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share, while the mobile operator's revenue beat estimates as well. T-Mobile also said it had overtaken AT&T (T) as the No. 2 mobile carrier in the U.S. behind Verizon (VZ) after adding a greater number of subscribers than expected during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is buying mortgage technology platform provider Ellie Mae for $11 billion, including assumed debt. The New York Stock Exchange owner has made several mortgage-servicing acquisitions over the last few years in an effort to grow its business in that sector. Zillow Group (ZG) reported a surprise profit and better-than-expected revenue, with the digital real estate company benefiting from a rebound in the residential property market. Dropbox (DBX) beat estimates by 5 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, as the file sharing service's revenue also beat forecasts. The company did benefit from the surge in demand from employees working at home, but average revenue per user fell from a year earlier. Separately, the company announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Ajay Vashee.

WATERCOOLER