Are you making smart money moves during the pandemic? Learn how to achieve your financial goals with this quiz

Financial upheaval and uncertainty has become the norm for many Americans, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Millions are unemployed, and scores of companies have been impacted by the economic slowdown. With so much uncertainty, it can be difficult and even scary to think about your money, much less make a plan.

Yet that's just what you should do, according to Chris Browning, a financial analyst and creator and host of the podcast Popcorn Finance. In the short-form podcast, Browning discusses finance topics such as investing and managing your money in about the time it takes to make a bag of popcorn.

"You may not be able to plan for every scenario possible, but you can at least start learning what you can do to put yourself in the best position," he said.

Of course, it's easy to get intimidated at the thought of getting a handle on your financial life.

"There is this perception that you have to be perfect or an expert to handle your money," said Browning, who was named one of eight African-American financial gurus to follow by NerdWallet.

"You don't have to be perfect," he said. "You don't have to have a degree in finance or be a financial planner to handle your money at home."

With that in mind, Browning has crafted a quiz that can help you reach your financial goals: