Americans, who have lost $100 million to fraud related to Covid-19, continue to be a target

Americans should be wary of fraud as Washington lawmakers debate the contours of another round of potential financial relief, according to an alert issued Tuesday by the Federal Trade Commission.

Consumers should be cautious of solicitations asking them to pay for access to certain financial assistance, like stimulus checks and job opportunities, according to the federal agency. Fraudsters may also seek upfront payment for mortgage help, it warned.

Americans have lost about $106 million to fraud related to Covid-19 this year, according to the FTC. Some of that fraud was connected to prior round of coronavirus relief efforts.

"A second stimulus package has not yet been finalized by Congress," according to a blog post authored by Jennifer Leach, the agency's associate director of the division of consumer and business education. "While there's a lot we don't know, we DO know a few things about what scammers do when this kind of uncertainty is in the headlines," the FTC said.

Lawmakers have been locked in negotiations over more relief measures for two weeks, as the U.S. remains in the throes of a coronavirus-induced economic downturn and federal policies like expanded unemployment benefits and an eviction moratorium expired at the end of July.

Meanwhile, President Trump signed four executive orders on Saturday to offer aid in the areas of unemployment, student loans, payroll taxes and evictions, though some experts caution the measures may be limited in their effectiveness.