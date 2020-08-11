Here's what another round of stimulus checks will mean for your 2021 taxes

A second round of stimulus checks may be on the way, and the potential payments being discussed in Congress look a lot like those offered via the CARES Act that was passed in March.

The first round of checks was technically a rebate based on your latest filings with the IRS. You do not owe taxes on the money and will not be required to pay anything back. Even better, the IRS may give you more money next year if it finds you were underpaid, according to tax expert Lisa Green-Lewis.

"If you receive too much of a rebate check, you won't have to pay anything back. If you receive too little, you will get more back in the form of a tax credit," Green-Lewis said.

Underpayments most likely resulted from not getting credit for all of your dependents, according to Green-Lewis. Check out this video to learn more about the implications the next round of stimulus payments will have on your 2021 taxes and to see how you can make sure you receive all the money you're entitled to.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.