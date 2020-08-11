Nokia phones maker HMD picks up $230 million in new funding from Google, Qualcomm and Nokia

HMD Global, the company behind new Nokia-branded phones, has secured $230 million in fresh funding from investors including Google, Qualcomm and Nokia.

The Espoo, Finland-based firm said Tuesday that it would use the capital to invest in the development of 5G smartphones, which it hopes to sell in the U.S. in partnership with local carriers. The cash will also be used to help HMD expand in markets like Brazil, Africa and India and move beyond hardware into other areas like software and services.

HMD has held the rights to design and market Nokia phones since a joint deal with Foxconn to buy the Finnish telecoms giant's mobile unit from Microsoft in 2016. Foxconn manufactures the handsets while Nokia gets royalty payments for each phone HMD sells. HMD sold 70 million phones last year and claims to have sold over 240 million to date.

Microsoft's initial Nokia acquisition in 2014 was notoriously ill-fated due to the failure of its Windows phones. HMD has looked to turn the business' fortunes around by launching new versions of nostalgic Nokia handsets like the 8110 "banana phone" and 2720 flip phone, as well as premium Nokia-branded smartphones that run on Google's Android mobile operating system.

"We believe this clear focus on a premium and well-differentiated smartphone experience is something that sets us apart," HMD CEO Florian Seiche told CNBC in an interview. "Clearly our partners ... have confirmed their point of view as well and are giving us strong endorsement to accelerate our growth in the coming years."