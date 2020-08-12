Asia-Pacific markets poised for mixed open as investors monitor coronavirus developments

Markets in Asia-Pacific were set for a mixed open on Wednesday, as investors continue to monitor coronavirus developments. Russia claimed to have developed the first vaccine in the world, while the U.S. was in a stalemate over virus aid talks.

Futures tipped a muted open for Japanese stocks on Monday, with Nikkei futures traded in Chicago at 22,745 compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,750.24

Shares in Australia were poised to drop at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 6,103, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,138.70.

Over in New Zealand, investors will be waiting for the central bank's interest rate decision. It comes as the country increases restrictions again in Auckland as cases of local transmission were detected in the city after being virus-free for 102 days, according to Reuters.