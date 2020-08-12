'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary: When it's time to close your business and call it quits

Investor Kevin O'Leary believes in tough love, especially now when entrepreneurs on Main Street are trying to figure out whether it's time to hang onto their business — or shut down.

"This is the time to stay focused and positive," O'Leary said, speaking at CNBC's Small Business Playbook virtual summit on Wednesday. "Entrepreneurs are creative by nature and many will live to see another day through this [pandemic]; but others will not. You'll know in your heart when it just isn't going to work out."

He should know. O'Leary started his first business out of his basement in 1986. In 1999, O'Leary and his co-founders sold the company to the Mattel Toy Company for $4.2 billion. He has had several hits since. In addition to investing in successful companies via ABC's "Shark Tank," O'Leary founded businesses including O'Shares ETFs, O'Leary Financial Group and O'Leary Wines.

Along with success, O'Leary has also had his share of failures, and that offers an important lesson for entrepreneurs. "Sometimes it just makes more sense to start fresh when you have more certainty about market conditions," he says. "There is no shame in shutting down a business if you think it's no longer viable."

He notes many successful entrepreneurs failed two or three times before launching a venture that works for them. On a personal note, O'Leary projects that 20% of his small private portfolio companies will fail because they haven't been able to reinvent their business models during the pandemic.

"Remember, you only need one hit to set yourself free in life. This may be the time to pivot and pursue something new in the digital America 2.0 economy right now," he explained. "Consumer behaviors have shifted. It's all about selling products or services directly to consumers who have gotten used to this method of shopping since the Covid-19 health crisis began. It's a whole new generation of people who are planning not to go to stores anymore."