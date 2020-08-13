NBA star Victor Oladipo says injury rehab led him to tech investing and internet start-up Genies

Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers controls the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Victor Oladipo's unexpected showing in the NBA bubble at Disney World is just the latest turn in his multiyear roller coaster.

Oladipo, 28, is getting set for the playoffs in the unlikeliest of circumstances, with his Indiana Pacers locked in as the Eastern Conference's fifth seed. Oladipo's last two seasons have been beset by a serious knee injury and, as recently as July, the guard said he wouldn't be playing in the restart in Orlando, Florida, to instead focus on rehab.

However, he ultimately opted to play, and has led the Pacers to five wins in their seven games ahead of the team's regular season finale Friday.

With so much time spent off the court since his injury in January 2019, Oladipo stayed productive in other ways, including through business. Like numerous athletes, Oladipo has taken an interest in tech investing, and is particularly excited about his stake in a sports marketing company called Genies, which creates and licenses avatars of celebrities, mostly on social media.

Genies has worked with top brands like Gucci and New Balance, has licensing deals with the National Football League Players Association and the Major League Baseball Players Association, and has even worked with the World Health Organization.

Oladipo took some time between games last Friday to talk to CNBC about his investment in Genies and his difficult road back to the hardwood. He said that during the coronavirus pandemic, avatars have become an important way for athletes, actors and singers to communicate with their fans at a time when in-person interactions are impossible.

"We're a part of a time, a history, where this is going to be monumental, and they will remember this forever," said Oladipo, who is a client of Genies in addition to being an investor. "I thought it was a great fit for me."

Genies' other clients include Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Irving and Booker are also stakeholders.

Genies has raised roughly $40 million to date, valuing itself at more than $100 million. Oladipo didn't say how much he invested.