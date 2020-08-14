Pro-tech advocacy group backed by Facebook and other silent investors releases its first ad

A Facebook-backed group created to tout the innovation of American tech companies is launching its first ad on Friday, a representative for the group told CNBC.

The American Edge Project aims to "tell the story about the positive impact technology and innovation have on America's economy and businesses, particularly small ones, and how they enhance freedom of expression and our nation's overall security," according to a description on a YouTube video of its first ad.

The campaign, which will run online in large media markets throughout the U.S., shows the positive impact tech companies have had for many consumers throughout the coronavirus pandemic at a time when they are under intense scrutiny for their data practices and potential competition law violations.

While the ad features brands including Facebook, Amazon, Google and Zoom, so far, only Facebook has confirmed its involvement in the coalition, as first reported by The Washington Post in May. The ad itself does not disclose its backers and representatives from the other companies that appear in the ad did not immediately respond to requests for comment about whether they are formally funding the group. The American Edge representative declined to name other backers.

The spot, called "Time for innovation," depicts empty airports, offices and classrooms and then shows people connecting with friends and family through Zoom, scrolling through Facebook and Instagram, receiving deliveries from Amazon and googling "how can i help" and "telemedicine."

At the end, the words, "We're distant. But we're not alone," appear on the screen, followed by the American Edge logo with a tagline, "Technology is keeping America connected."