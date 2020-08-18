7 states approved to offer extra $300 weekly unemployment benefits

Carlos Ponce joins other demonstrators participating in a protest asking Senators to support the continuation of unemployment benefits on July 16, 2020 in Miami Springs, Florida.

Workers in a handful of states may soon see a $300-a-week bump in their unemployment benefits.

The federal government has approved funding for seven states — Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico and Utah — to offer the $300 supplement to jobless benefits, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is overseeing the assistance.

The aid, part of an executive measure recently signed by President Donald Trump, comes after a $600-a-week federal subsidy enacted by Congress early in the coronavirus recession ended. It had been in place for about four months, from early April to the end of July.

Many other states haven't yet committed to offering the $300 federal subsidy. Officials have cited cost, legal and administrative concerns.

South Dakota isn't applying for the assistance, according to Gov. Kristi Noem.

It's unclear what, if any, additional states have applied for the assistance but have yet to receive approval.

A FEMA spokesperson declined to comment. The agency will continue to update its website as additional states are approved, she said.