Here's how Joe Biden plans to change Social Security if he is elected president

Former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., hold a press conference after a briefing on Covid-19 in Wilmington, Delaware, on Aug. 13, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic could have a big impact on Social Security's financial prospects. And that means the future of the program could be a bigger issue in the 2020 presidential election.

This year alone, about 65 million Americans will receive more than $1 trillion in benefits through Social Security retirement, disability and survivor benefits.

But the funds used to pay those benefits will likely become depleted sooner than previously anticipated due to the effects Covid-19 has had on the U.S. economy.

Just how quickly those funds could run out is still to be determined. In April, the Social Security Administration said the funds were projected to run out in 2035, at which point 79% of benefits would be payable.

But the depletion of the funds has accelerated since then, with other projections indicating the program's funds could run out as soon as 2032 or 2028.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who is expected to clinch the Democratic nomination for president this week, has backed expanding the program, with bigger benefit checks to Americans and higher taxes on the wealthy.

Biden's campaign plan calls for restoring the long-term solvency of the program by having high-wage earners pay taxes toward Social Security. Currently, employees and employers each pay 6.2% from wages. But that is currently capped at wages of $137,700. Biden's plan calls for applying those taxes to earnings over $400,000.

Biden's plan would improve benefits for individuals in several key ways.