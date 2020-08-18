What to watch today: S&P 500 to try again to close at a record high

BY THE NUMBERS

Kohl's (KSS) lost 25 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 83 cents a share loss that Wall Street analysts had anticipated. Revenue also came in above estimates, though Kohl's declined to report comparable-sales figures due to store closures. The retailer said it expects the pandemic to continue to impact its business. Advance Auto Parts (AAP) earned $2.92 per share for the second quarter, well above the $1.98 a share consensus estimate. Revenue also beat forecasts, and a comparable-store sales increase of 7.5% easily beat the consensus forecast of a 2.6% rise. Advance Auto said it benefited from the effects of stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, and Covid-19′s impact on consumer behavior. Carnival (CCL) is investigating a ransomware attack against one of its cruise brands, involving the personal data of guests and employees. Carnival did not say which brand was involved and did not give further details, saying the probe was in the early stages. Uber (UBER) plans to continue operating its Uber Eats food delivery service in California, even if it shuts down its ride-hailing operation this week. Uber and rival Lyft (LYFT) both said they would shut ride-sharing services in California if a court ruling forces them to classify workers as employees rather than contractors. Boeing (BA) plans to offer voluntary layoffs to employees for the second time this year, according to a note written by CEO Dave Calhoun to Boeing workers. The jet maker did not set a specific reduction target, but is realigning its workforce to deal with the virus-induced drop in travel demand. Pinterest (PINS) named Andrea Wishom to its board of directors, the third woman to be appointed to the image-sharing company's board and the first Black member. The move follows accusations by former Pinterest Chief Operating Officer Francoise Brougher that Pinterest's work environment was hostile for women. Apollo Global Management (APO) engaged in unsuccessful buyout talks with discount retailer Big Lots (BIG), according to a Bloomberg report. The talks ended last week, with the major stumbling block reported to have been the terms of a sale-leaseback agreement that Big Lots signed with private equity firm Oak Street Capital in June. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) announced a six million share secondary stock offering. The shares are being sold by Jean Reed Adams, wife of the egg producer's late founder, Fred Adams Jr. Cal-Maine will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

