Emirates Airline says it expects to serve 100% of its destinations by summer 2021

Dubai state carrier Emirates Airline will serve all of its 143 destinations by the summer of 2021, with the frequency of flights depending on demand, the company's chief operating officer said this week.

Travel was disrupted by widespread lockdowns as countries closed their borders in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus. Emirates currently flies to fewer than 80 destinations, according to its website.

But COO Adel al-Redha told CNBC's "Capital Connection" that the airline will have flights to 143 cities next year. Emirates is one of the biggest long-haul carriers in the world.

"We can easily say, by summer (2021), we'll be serving 100% of our network destinations," he said.

That outlook is optimistic compared to Australia's flag carrier Qantas. The airline expects only 50% of international operations to return by the middle of 2022, chief executive Alan Joyce said on "Squawk Box Asia."