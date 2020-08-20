Skip Navigation
How kid favorite Chuck E. Cheese went bankrupt

Restaurants

Children's birthday parties used to mean video games, singing robotic animals and lots of pizza. And the brand that brought all those concepts together under one roof for a generation of enthusiastic kids was Chuck E. Cheese.

By the 2010s, changes in children's entertainment habits and a shift to healthier eating started to weigh on the business.

In June 2020, the restaurant chain's parent company, CEC Entertainment, filed for bankruptcy after years of lackluster sales and a shutdown of its venues due to stay-at-home orders.

After numerous reinventions, nearly $2 billion in debt and more than 40 years in business, will Chuck E. Cheese be able to survive bankruptcy?

