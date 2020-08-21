What Joe Biden plans to do for student loan borrowers

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday night, which could be the beginning of a series of reforms for the country's 45 million student loan borrowers. "Joe Biden has made several campaign promises," said Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert. Some of those vows include loan forgiveness, slashing borrowers' monthly payments and allowing them to walk away from their debt in bankruptcy. Outstanding student debt has spilled over $1.6 trillion. More than two-thirds of college graduates have student debt today, compared with less than 50% in the early 1990s. The average balance has also swelled to $30,000 from $9,000 back then. Some 28% of borrowers are either in delinquency or default. More than half of Americans say student debt is "a major problem" for the country, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.