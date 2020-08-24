You have a week to reverse this retirement withdrawal. It could cut your Medicare costs

Retirement savers who took a mandatory distribution from a retirement account this year have a week to put the money back.

The CARES Act, the coronavirus relief bill signed into law this spring, allows people with retirement accounts to skip required minimum distributions for 2020.

RMDs are the annual withdrawals you're required to take from your individual retirement account and each of your 401(k) plans after you turn 70½ — or, as of this year, 72.

If you inherited an IRA, you normally must take an RMD. These beneficiaries are also allowed to skip the withdrawal for 2020.

Savers who already took the withdrawal have until Aug. 31 to put the money back.

Assuming you don't need the money, replacing the RMD can help you cut down your tax bill for this year, as the withdrawal is subject to income tax.

But there's a benefit for individuals on Medicare: Replacing the funds can reduce your modified adjusted gross income, which can lower the cost of your premiums for Medicare Part B (medical insurance) and Part D (prescription drug coverage) in 2022.