Watch live: Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention is set to begin Monday, with the first crop of speakers at the event laying out their case for reelecting President Donald Trump over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The GOP convention comes days after former Vice President Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination to take on Trump in November.

While the DNC was entirely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, the four-night GOP event will be in held in part before live crowds in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump spoke in person in Charlotte earlier Monday afternoon.

The Monday night convention kickoff will feature remarks from a slew of current and former Republican officials, as well as some conservative media darlings. Speakers include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

