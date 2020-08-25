E-commerce experts on how the industry can capitalize from a coronavirus-led boom in online sales

Oscar Wong | Moment | Getty Images

E-commerce sales were boosted massively during stay-at-home orders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but whether they can be sustained in a profitable way remains to be seen. Global revenue from online sales in the second quarter of 2020 skyrocketed 71% year-over-year, according to data from Salesforce's Shopping Index. "In the first two quarters of this pandemic, many retailers weren't as concerned about profitability: They were more concerned about product availability and getting it to the consumers' doorstep," Rob Garf, vice-president of industry strategy and insights at Salesforce, told CNBC by phone. "One of the most common questions I get from our retail customers is: How do we sustain this new shopping behavior in a profitable manner?" he added. While the increase in online sales is remarkable, the cost of e-commerce shouldn't be underestimated. Aside from picking, packing and delivery costs, return rates can also be high, with one expert suggesting that people return 15% to 40% of what they buy online, compared to 5% to 10% for in-store shopping. Curbside pickup is one option, Garf said, because it means the retailer doesn't have to cover the last-mile delivery cost, and it's something stores such as Target benefited from during lockdowns (Target reported profits up 80% during the quarter ending August 1).

Online inspiration

But beyond that, there is much retailers and brands can do to improve the online shopping experience and become more efficient with sales. While in-store environments are often designed to provide a sense of discoverability, many e-commerce stores are simply lists of products and prices, searchable via filters — and therefore not always inspiring. "To succeed in e-commerce, you need to have the right assortment, then make things easy to find, purchase and get delivered. This is the genius of Amazon. But there are definitely opportunities to make online shopping more 'fun'. Livestreaming is one. AR (augmented reality) and other means of enhancing utility is another," Michelle Whelan, CEO of commerce agency Geometry U.K., told CNBC via email. Whelan cited Kanye West's new Yeezy Supply website, which lets shoppers choose products for 3D models to put on in an attempt to make the internet more "humane," according to an interview with West's creative partner Nick Knight. Providing better service is another way to enhance online shopping, Salesforce's Garf said. "We're seeing retailers embrace … the idea of bringing the physical store to digital. And specifically, … unleashing your store associates and more readily enable them to engage consumers while they're shopping online," he continued. "The challenge with store associates (is), they've been so hard wired for the (physical) store."