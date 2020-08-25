Here's the speaker lineup for the second night of the Republican National Convention

Melania Trump, wife of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, waves as she arrives to speak at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016.

President Donald Trump's family will take center stage as Republicans aim to boost the president's reelection bid Tuesday at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Events on the second of four convention days will take place in the original site of Charlotte and around the world after the coronavirus forced the GOP to cancel a traditional convention. On Monday night, many of the party's chosen speakers showed a feverish devotion to Trump and his policies as he tries to beat Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November.

The night's main speakers will start at about 8:30 p.m. ET. CNBC.com will livestream the convention.

C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full 2½ hours of the convention each night. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.

First lady Melania Trump will headline the speakers Tuesday. Two of the president's children, Eric and Tiffany, will also deliver remarks earlier in the night.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also speak, breaking with a tradition of the nation's top diplomats not addressing political conventions. He will speak from Jerusalem while on a diplomatic trip.

The Trump administration has insisted he is speaking as a private citizen and said taxpayer dollars are not funding the remarks.

Here are the key speakers on Tuesday:

First lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Anti-abortion advocate Abby Johnson

Maine lobsterman Jason Joyce

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son died after getting hit by a drunk driver who was an undocumented immigrant

Nicholas Sandmann, who received settlements after suing CNN and The Washington Post

