Medicare open enrollment is coming up. Three steps to save money this fall

Medicare open enrollment is still almost two months away, but if you want to save some money next year, now's the time to act.

Open enrollment for Medicare and Part D prescription coverage runs each year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. It's a critical period for seniors, as this is when they can shop around for plans that will do a better job of meeting their needs next year.

Changes you can make include swapping from original Medicare (Part A hospital insurance and Part B medical coverage) to a private Medicare Advantage plan.

You can also switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another, as well as join a prescription drug plan.

Determining what's appropriate is no small feat for consumers, who might not know the details of their coverage off the top of their head.

"Many of us at work have a personnel department that curates the plan options, so you have a menu of two to three different things," said Andrew Shea, senior vice president of consumer marketing at eHealth.

"If you go into the world of Medicare, now you're the personnel department and here are 700 unique combinations of benefits."