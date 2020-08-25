30 states have been approved to offer an extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits

Workers in Philadelphia took to the streets to demand Congress return and come to a deal on unemployment and other financial relief.

Unemployed workers may soon get a bump of $300 or more in their weekly jobless benefits.

What's more, it seems they won't have to apply for that extra pay — it will come automatically.

More than half the states have received federal approval to offer "lost wages assistance," created by an executive measure that President Donald Trump signed Aug. 8.

The program directs federal disaster-relief funds to unemployed workers, following the lapse of a $600-a-week federal supplement to unemployment benefits at the end of July. That prior subsidy had been enacted by the CARES Act in March.

Workers eligible for the aid will get an extra $300 a week on top of their current benefits. Some states, like Kentucky and Montana, are kicking in an extra $100 a week from a federal coronavirus relief fund, for a total $400.

Eligible workers will get the payments automatically and don't need to apply for them separately, according to the latest information from state authorities.

"It seems the intention of the executive order was to make it function similarly to the CARES Act, so people would just get the money," said Eliza Forsythe, a labor economist and assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.