In most cities, it's impossible to live on jobless benefits. The gap is $3,211 a month in San Francisco

Unemployed workers living in most U.S. cities can't cover basic living expenses with jobless benefits alone.

In fact, Americans living in just 12 out of 109 metro areas could afford rent, food and transportation with state unemployment insurance, according to a recent analysis published by Clever Real Estate.

That's largely a result of two factors: high cost of living and the relatively meager generosity of some state unemployment benefits.

Some of the shortfalls were steep.

In San Francisco, which had the largest gap, the typical unemployed worker living in a two-bedroom apartment would need about $3,211 beyond unemployment benefits to afford basic living costs, according to the analysis.

"For the majority of the larger metros in the U.S., people wouldn't be able to afford just those three things," Francesca Ortegren, a data scientist at Clever Real Estate, said of rent, food and transportation.

"Unemployment insurance isn't typically a long-term solution," she added. "But during a pandemic like this, when it's uncertain when or if people will be able to get another job soon, these benefits just won't cover costs of simple living expenses."