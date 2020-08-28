Coronavirus live updates: Germany's Merkel warns of tough winter; J&J to begin phase two vaccine trials in Europe next week

The Trump administration announced the acquisition of 150 million new rapid coronavirus tests manufactured by Abbott Labs as part of a roughly $750 million deal, cornering nearly all of the supply the company expects to produce through 2020. The new test is cheap, produces results quickly and can be administered without the use of scarce and technical lab equipment. The Department of Health and Human Services said the tests will "potentially" be deployed to schools and "special needs populations."

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: