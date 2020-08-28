Economy, jobs, cost of living top Covid-19 fears as voters worry about their finances, CNBC/Change Research poll finds

With three months until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a national poll finds that more than one-third of likely voters have a dismal view of their finances — and a bleak outlook for employment, wages, job security and health care. Of the more than 2,300 likely voters in the most recent CNBC and Change Research's States of Play poll, 35% of respondents said the current state of their personal finances is "poor" or "not so good."

Looking ahead to next year, more than half of respondents said they are "worried and uncertain" about the unemployment rate (60%), wages rising (52%), and health-care costs (57%). Nearly one-third of respondents said that about their own job security, while 41% said they are "worried and uncertain" about their personal finances in 2021.

To relieve financial stress and worry during these tough times, behavioral health and financial experts say the best solution is to focus on what you can control. Here are five money moves to make now:

1. Figure out your financial runway

Look at the value of your cash and taxable investments. Then, divide that amount by your monthly living expenses. That number that you come up with is your financial runway — that's how many months you'd be able to fund your current expense without any income. "If you've calculated your runway and determine that you will need to withdraw from investments, you should consider selling the investments now to prevent any potential losses," said Andrew Westlin, a senior financial planner at Betterment.

2. Meet with a partner for a real "money talk"

Make a "money date" with your spouse or partner, or trusted family member or friend. Certified financial planner Stacy Francis, president and CEO of Francis Financial and a member of the CNBC Financial Advisors Council, says now is a "great opportunity to understand where everything is and ask yourselves: Do you have an emergency fund? Have there been income changes? Where do you stand after Covid?" You and your partner can help to hold each other accountable for coming up with ways to get a better handle on your money. Consult with a financial advisor, too. "No one hesitates to get a yearly checkup with a doctor but few think to do it with a financial advisor," said Francis, founder of Savvy Ladies, a non-profit financial education organization for women that has a free helpline to connect you with a professional advisor.

3. Automate your pay

Your paycheck doesn't have to go into one checking account. Have your pay deposited into multiple accounts. Put enough in your checking account to pay monthly bills. That's it. Then put some in a savings account for your emergency fund, and some in an account for longer-term savings goals. You may even want a small savings account for your "fun money" — for entertainment and travel, when you can do that again.

4. Face your debt

Reach out to your lenders and creditors to find out what kind of Covid-19 relief programs they are offering. You may be able to delay your monthly mortgage payments for up to one year and stop federal student loan payments — and pay no interest — until the end of December. Some credit card issuers may allow you to delay payments and waive interest as well. "If you feel you have some extra money every month, look at some of your permanent payments, such as mortgage, car payment," said Dan Ariely, chief behavioral economist at Qapital. "Add a little bit [of money] to each of them every month. "This will dramatically reduce the duration of your loan — and it's probably a good way to increase your total financial well-being."

