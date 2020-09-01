ByteDance quietly racks up users for its music streaming app in global push as TikTok sale looms

ByteDance staff walk past the ByteDance headquarters building in Beijing on July 8, 2020. Greg Baker | AFP | Getty Images

China's ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, has quietly been racking up users for its music streaming service Resso, as it continues to expand its international presence despite ongoing U.S. pressure. The app, which was formally released in India and Indonesia in March, now has 15.2 million total installs on the App Store and Google Play, according to data from Sensor Tower. From Aug. 1 to Aug. 30, the app reached about 3.6 million installs from first-time users around the world. This is up 64% from the 2.2 million installs the app saw from July 1 to July 30. India is Resso's largest market and accounts for 65% of the app's total installs, while 34% are from Indonesia. The remainder of the downloads came from Brazil, where it launched earlier this month.

It's unclear how many of those installs have resulted in paying and returning users. ByteDance was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

U.S. pressure

India-China tensions