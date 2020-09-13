Don’t fall prey to these 3 common money laundering scams

Money laundering (also known as "money mule") scams have been around for a long time, but have been gaining in frequency during the Covid-19 pandemic. That's because many of us are quarantined at home, spending more time online, where many of these scammers prey. Three of the most-popular money mule scams involve online love interests, work-from-home jobs, or lottery or prize winnings. Consider any offers or invitations to send or receive money in these scenarios suspect until thoroughly vetted. Any of these scams can result in you inadvertently laundering or passing on stolen money – and possibly facing financial or legal consequences.

Alex Sava | Getty Images

Scam #1: The foreign lover

Scam #2: The fake shipping scam

You respond to an online job ad offering an easy job of re-packing or forwarding packages. You are asked to pay the postage or forwarding fees out-of-pocket, while the company then provides you with a fake "reimbursement" or "earnings" check. You've just gotten stiffed, may face overdraft or bank fines, and worse, may even inadvertently be forwarding illicit materials. Thoroughly vet any job offers by investigating the company online, or with the Better Business Bureau. If you suspect you're being targeted by a scam, report it to the Department of Justice Financial Crimes Task Force.

Scam #3: Prize or lottery winnings

You're informed out of nowhere that you've won a prize or foreign lottery. All you have to do is wire money to "insure" the prize, improve your odds of winning a sweepstakes, or pay "shipping & handling fees." You may be asked for your bank account or credit card information. Don't do it. This is a classic scam, and one that's been growing in popularity in recent years. First, it's illegal to participate in foreign lotteries. Second, legitimate lotteries or sweepstakes don't request your personal financial information. Finally, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Other scams