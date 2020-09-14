Coronavirus live updates: WHO reports record one-day spike in cases; Delta to raise $6.5 billion

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
Health officials and epidemiologists will be watching U.S. infection trends closely this week for any early indications of a potential spike in cases brought on by the Labor Day holiday weekend. Steady economic reopening — including the resumption later this month of indoor dining in New York City, the original U.S. hot spot of the virus — could pose a greater transmission risk as colder autumn temperatures start to set in.
Here are some of the biggest developments Monday:
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: