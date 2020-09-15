Coronavirus live updates: Global deaths rising; how pandemic affects energy markets

Global deaths from Covid-19 are accelerating, as the worldwide death toll approaches 1 million. The World Health Organization reported deaths rose by 8% last week compared to the week before, with more than 40,600 fatalities recorded. The U.S., Brazil and India account for the largest shares of that cumulative total, with the U.S. alone accounting for 20% of the tally. Worldwide new cases are declining, but hospitals and deaths typically lag behind new cases by a period of a couple weeks.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: