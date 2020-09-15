Lots of IPOs are hitting the market this week. Why you should invest with caution

Luis Alvarez

The market for initial public offerings is partying like it's 2014. Fourteen IPOs are scheduled to hit the public market this week, marking the most weekly since 2014, according to Renaissance Capital, which advises investors on IPOs. By planned proceeds — an anticipated $7.8 billion — this is the biggest week since May 2019 when Uber went public. Already this year, 113 companies have raised $38.4 billion. And many have done well: The Renaissance U.S. IPO index is up roughly 58% so far this year. However, not every new publicly traded company remains high down the road despite a strong debut. Add in the volatility that's ruling the stock market this year, and there are reasons for investors to approach any IPO with some caution.

"With an IPO, you never know which way things are going to go, regardless of how much hype there is about any company going public," said certified financial planner Doug Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. IPOs are a way for privately owned companies to raise money by selling shares to the public. Before a new stock issue reaches the market, investment banks, which generally underwrite the IPO, sell shares. Typically, those pre-IPO shares are reserved for sophisticated investors or institutions with access to such deals. Those buyers may be required to hold on to the stock for a certain length of time — six months, often — before they can sell it. Retail investors usually have to wait for trading to start through a market like the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.