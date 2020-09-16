Activist ValueAct played a key role in speeding up Citigroup CEO's retirement, sources say

Three years ago, Michael Corbat strode onto the stage of a ballroom in midtown Manhattan and proclaimed that a new day had arrived at Citigroup.

The bank had set up the July 2017 event, its first investor meeting since the 2008 financial crisis nearly sank the firm, as a splashy reset for the shareholder community. Held within a grand limestone building that once housed the Greenwich Savings Bank, the message from Corbat was clear: Despite missing previous performance goals, the bank had completed an expensive overhaul and could now be trusted.

"You have been patient with us," Corbat told the audience, sounding almost apologetic. "And I want you to know that we don't take that patience for granted and we don't think it is inexhaustible."

But Corbat and his management team have largely disappointed investors since that 2017 meeting, and that was a key factor in the CEO accelerating his retirement plans, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Last week, Citigroup said that Corbat, 60, was stepping down in February, and that his lieutenant Jane Fraser would become the first female head of a major Wall Street bank.

In particular, the activist hedge fund ValueAct was "very disappointed" in the bank's performance under Corbat and his deputies since it built up a stake in 2018, primarily because the bank continually missed or changed its performance targets, according to the people, who declined to be identified speaking about the matter.

CNBC reportedThursday that Corbat had moved up his retirement date because of pressure from regulators over the firm's internal controls and as investors including ValueAct lost patience. On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that bank regulators are set to issue a consent order to Citigroup over the bank's risk management systems.

But details of the pressure the New York-based bank faced from its activist investor hadn't been reported until now. The lessons from this episode will likely inform how Corbat's successor Fraser interacts with the bank's large investors.

ValueAct never called for the removal of Corbat, according to the people with direct knowledge of their interactions. Instead, the firm, led by partner Dylan Haggart, was vocal with the bank's board and management on the company's shortcomings, creating tension internally and a situation where the company's operators knew they were underperforming.

The best analogy for this was the role ValueAct had in prompting Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer to retire after it took a stake in the tech giant in 2013, paving the way for Satya Nadella's successful tenure, according to one of the people.

ValueAct prides itself on a reputation within the industry for working with management in a transparent way, giving feedback and getting more involved only when necessary. The hedge fund has had a data sharing agreement with the bank since early 2019, giving it access to board members and non-public information.

After CNBC reported last week that investor patience with the bank had worn thin, ValueAct managers were concerned that other CEOs who worked with the activist would get the misimpression that they had explicitly pushed for Corbat's removal.