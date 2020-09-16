Former 'Shark Tank' contestant reaches a breaking point as federal aid runs out

The U.S. economy may be starting to recover from the coronavirus crisis, but many small-business owners are not.

After appearing on "Shark Tank," Kelsey Moreira, 29, opened an edible cookie dough bar called Doughp on the Las Vegas Strip in 2019.

"Even though I came out without a deal, I had a burst of confidence from all the incredible things the investors said and just a few months later I was able to strike a deal with an outside investor," she said.

But the rising star was forced to close in March due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

She furloughed her staff during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not been able to hire them back. Since reopening, traffic to the store is down more than 80% year over year with no signs of gaining steam.

"Given the health risks, we feel it wouldn't be responsible to encourage people to travel to see us in Vegas at this time," she said.

Even though Doughp's online sales grew, shifting to e-commerce also meant Moreira had to lay off most of the staff that had been on furlough since the spring.

"The cost of keeping those salaries ongoing was substantial," she said. "We let much of our retail staff go and only had three of our furloughed workers return to the storefront."