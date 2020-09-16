Watch Fed Chair Powell discuss the central bank's latest decision — with live updates & analysis

LIVE UPDATES
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is speaking to reporters following the central bank's September policymaking decision.
The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will keep interest rates near zero for years until the U.S. economy heals from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the labor market recovers. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is speaking with reporters to discuss the central bank's decision and answer questions.