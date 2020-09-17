How Congress could still reach a stimulus deal to get more $1,200 checks to Americans

The stimulus stalemate has turned into a high-stakes political battle in an election year.

But if Democrats and Republicans are able to come to a compromise, Americans could receive more money as soon as October.

The crux of the disagreement comes down to how much and what kind of aid to provide. However, the November election could ultimately lead politicians on both sides of the aisle to decide whether or not to budge.

"We're in a place where a lot of it is going to depend on the polls right now," said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that Democrats do not want to give Americans more stimulus payments.

While both sides of the aisle back a second round of stimulus checks, the Democrats' proposal has been more generous. The HEROES Act, which was passed by the House in May, called for payments that would increase the amount dependents receive to $1,200, for a family maximum of $6,000.

"Maybe what you heard a little bit from Trump yesterday was a little bit of a primal scream," Gleckman said, as the president works to convince the American public that he is successfully handling Covid-19 pandemic and economic response.

"The question is will he be willing to do something he has rarely done, perhaps never done, in his administration, which is really take the lead on something and stand up and say, 'This is my legislative priority,'" Gleckman said.