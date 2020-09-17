Kevin O'Leary: Don't give airlines any more coronavirus relief money, we don't need all of them

Businessman Kevin O'Leary told CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. government should not provide another round of financial aid to airlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

"No more money for airlines. We don't need it anymore. The fact is, you have to let some of them go bankrupt," the "Shark Tank" investor said on "Squawk Box."

O'Leary's comments came ahead of a meeting Thursday between U.S. airline executives and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows regarding further aid for the industry. The CEOs are advocating for another $25 billion in support on top of the assistance that was granted as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act in March.

As part of that initial $25 billion, the carriers were prohibited from cutting jobs through Sept. 30. But with air travel still suppressed due to Covid-19, albeit better than its April nadir, some major U.S. airlines have said they may furlough or lay off thousands of employees perhaps as soon as next month.

There is some support in Congress for additional airline relief, which would protect jobs through March. However, negotiations on a broader coronavirus aid package have been stalled for weeks as Democrats and Trump administration leaders struggled to agree on the scale and scope of possible legislation.