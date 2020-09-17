Stifel hikes Penn National price target by 70%, says 'Portnoy Momentum' will keep driving the stock

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The Barstool boost for Penn National Gaming won't slow down any time soon, investment firm Stifel said in a new a note to clients.

The gaming company made a significant investment in Barstool Sports, a sports media company led by Dave Portnoy, earlier this year, and has seen its stock soar. Stifel, which has a buy rating on the stock, significantly raised its share price target and said that as much as half of Penn's current stock price may be attributed to Barstool.