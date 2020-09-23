Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is looking to hire a developer of habitable space stations

Founder of Amazon as well as space company Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, speaks about the future of commercial space travel.

Blue Origin, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is looking to hire an "Orbital Habitat Formulation Lead," according to a job posting earlier this week.

The intended hiring represents the company's first step toward developing habitable space stations. It's a move that fits squarely at the center of Bezos' vision for Blue Origin, which is to get to where "millions of people are living and working in space to benefit Earth," especially by moving "industries that stress Earth into space."

"Blue Origin's Formulation Lead for the Orbital Habitat product line ... will lead development of technical concepts, product strategies, business cases, customer relationships, market-shaping outreach, industrial partnerships, implementation approaches, and supply chain," the company wrote in the job posting.

The habitable space stations that Blue Origin wants to build would be "fundamentally different" compared to the International Space Station that currently orbits the Earth. While the ISS is essentially a laboratory focused on microgravity research, Blue Origin describes its space stations as a "destination" for people, distinct from habitats designed "for small, professionally trained crews." The company plans to build and launch such space stations within the next decade.