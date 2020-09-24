U.S. State Department on Iran policy: We don’t want to ‘reward an enemy'

SINGAPORE — The U.S. policy in the Middle East is to reward allies and not enemies, a spokeswoman of the U.S. State Department said, as Washington sought to increase pressure on Iran to give up its nuclear program.

"We have embarked on a policy in this administration, to reward and to embolden the Gulf Arab, our allies ... to embolden Israel, and to not reward an enemy," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump's administration upped the pressure on Iran in the last few days.

Washington on Saturday unilaterally restored United Nations' sanctions on Tehran — a process questioned by other members of the U.N. Security Council. The U.S. also imposed more of its own sanctions against Iran on Monday.

"Our maximum economic pressure campaign remains but remember, President Trump has said that he wants a peaceful resolution with Iran and he has said that he's willing to negotiate for a new and better deal," said Ortagus.

"So peace and diplomacy remains on the table anytime the regime and Iran would like to take us up on it," she added.