Apple reverses decision to charge businesses fees for events, but Facebook still isn't happy

Facebook on Friday said Apple temporarily reversed its decision to take a 30% cut of transactions generated by small businesses hosting paid virtual events through the Facebook app. But although it's a temporary win for Facebook, the company still used the opportunity to frame Apple's App Store rules as harmful to small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic and global recession.

Apple's reversal comes weeks after it blocked an update to the Facebook app that displayed a warning to users that a cut of transactions for paid events would go to Apple. At the time, Facebook said Apple would not make an exception to its rules to give the full amount of the transactions to the businesses hosting the events. Facebook already waived its cut through its Facebook Pay system, and Google agreed not to take its standard 30% cut of the transactions through the Android version of the app.

An Apple spokesperson told CNBC it reversed its decision on the Facebook event fees due to the pressures businesses are facing from the pandemic, and that Apple wants to give those businesses more time to adapt to digital business models. The spokesperson also said its App Store rule that requires the 30% cut to Apple does not apply to ticketing real-world events, only digital events, and Facebook has until the end of the year to implement in-app payments for real-world events. Airbnb and ClassPass also have until the end of the year to add the in-app payments for events, Apple said.

"The App Store provides a great business opportunity for all developers, who use it to reach half a billion visitors each week across 175 countries," Apple said in a statement. "To ensure every developer can create and grow a successful business, Apple maintains a clear, consistent set of guidelines that apply equally to everyone."

Facebook's announcement on Friday also takes a shot at Apple's App Store policies, claiming they're harmful to small businesses struggling amid a pandemic-fueled recession. The company said Apple only agreed to waive the fees until Dec. 31, and that paid events hosted by gaming companies will still be subject to the fees. The Apple spokesperson said the decision does not affect gaming companies because gaming businesses have not been hurt by the pandemic and have always been digital-only. Facebook said it will waive its transaction fees until at least August 2021.

"This is a difficult time for small businesses and creators, which is why we are not collecting any fees from paid online events while communities remain closed for the pandemic," Facebook spokesperson Joe Osborne said in a statement. "Apple has agreed to provide a brief, three-month respite after which struggling businesses will have to, yet again, pay Apple the full 30% App Store tax."