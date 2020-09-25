Coronavirus live updates: Uber to verify riders' mask use; AstraZeneca wins partial immunity in EU vaccine deal

The U.S. recorded 44,110 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the national seven-day average of new infections to 43,321 — up nearly 9% from the week prior, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Daily new infections in the U.S. have been growing, on a weekly basis, for nine days at this point. Seven states hit record highs in average daily new cases on Thursday, including Montana and Wisconsin which both new infections spike more than 62% on a weekly basis.