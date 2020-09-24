Coronavirus live updates: Germany, Italy see second waves; AstraZeneca still waiting for OK to resume U.S. trials

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
Top U.S. health officials concluded two days of congressional testimony on Wednesday, offering updates on the nation's coronavirus pandemic response and the status of a potential vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, testified the U.S. could have enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every American by April.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: