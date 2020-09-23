Coronavirus live updates: Sweden’s high death toll may be linked to mild flu season; FDA to reportedly tighten vaccine standards

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday became the fourth drugmaker backed by the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program to announce phase three trials on a vaccine candidate. Health experts maintain that a vaccine isn't likely to be proven safe and effective and made ready for distribution before the general election on Nov. 3, despite President Donald Trump's claims that it would be. Most voters across the U.S., and in six swing states, worry that Trump is pushing for a potentially risky and early approval of a vaccine to help boost his reelection chances, according to new CNBC/Change Research polls.

