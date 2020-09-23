Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: Sweden’s high death toll may be linked to mild flu season; FDA to reportedly tighten vaccine standards

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday became the fourth drugmaker backed by the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program to announce phase three trials on a vaccine candidate. Health experts maintain that a vaccine isn't likely to be proven safe and effective and made ready for distribution before the general election on Nov. 3, despite President Donald Trump's claims that it would be. Most voters across the U.S., and in six swing states, worry that Trump is pushing for a potentially risky and early approval of a vaccine to help boost his reelection chances, according to new CNBC/Change Research polls

Here are some of the biggest developments Wednesday: 

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 31.63 million 
  • Global deaths: At least 971,483
  • U.S. cases: More than 6.89 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 200,818