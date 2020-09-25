A second coronavirus wave is coming — of 'employee duress': Hilton's top HR executive

Fully work-from-home has worked for corporate America as a temporary solution to the coronavirus pandemic, but top executives at some of the largest companies say their firms are still working out what the new employee normal will be, and burnout is a big risk.

"The myth that work from home is not productive has been busted," said Harmit Singh, CFO at Levi Strauss & Co. at a recent CNBC @Work virtual event. "I believe we will settle into a culture where working from anywhere will be the new norm, with work from home or office or a hybrid arrangement."

Levi Strauss "pulled the plug" on any new commercial real estate it was exploring this year, the CFO said, as it attempts to figure out what the new workplace structure will look like, and that includes concerns about productivity declines.

"Employee burnout is a core issue," Singh said.

Changes to work scheduling that Levi Strauss already has made to mitigate this productivity challenge include a mandate that meetings be shorter, that no meetings be scheduled on Fridays, and making the last Friday of every month a day off.

"I believe we will go through a second wave of team member or employee duress," Schuyler said. "The first wave was when the crisis first his us in the spring, and the second is settling in ... and it will be longer term," he said.

With schools back in session and parents having to balance many needs of school-age children, "the second wave of duress is gonna hit and it is causing lower productivity," the Hilton CHRO said. "With the isolation from work from home, we can expect to see more of it," he added. "Keeping the workforce connected remotely was sustainable for a period of time, but it is harder as it goes on."