Biden's tax returns show he lost $100,000 in deductions due to SALT caps

Joe Biden speaks at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 20, 2020, to make a statement on the nomination for replacement of recently deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Residents in high-tax states who lost out on a substantial write-off are in good company. Democratic contender for president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, missed out on this tax break, too.

The former vice president released federal and state income tax returns for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 on Tuesday, in advance of the first debate against President Donald Trump. He and his wife, Jill, an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, filed joint returns.

On their 2019 return, the couple reported taxable income of $944,737 and paid $299,346 in federal income taxes.

The two also overpaid on their taxes, entitling them to a refund of $46,858.

Though the Bidens claimed itemized deductions on their 2019 income tax return, it turns out they missed out on what would have been a massive write-off: state and local levies.

During 2019, the Bidens paid $94,349 in state and local taxes, plus $17,368 in real estate taxes.