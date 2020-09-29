Nikola shares slide after second sexual abuse allegation raises questions about GM deal

Nikola Motor Company Source: Nikola Motor Company

Nikola's stock slid by about 7% on Tuesday after CNBC reported new sex abuse allegations against founder Trevor Milton and General Motors said that it is still in discussions over a $2 billion deal with the electric truck maker, which is expected to close Wednesday. Two women have now accused the 38-year-old billionaire in complaints filed with Utah authorities of sexual abuse when both women were 15 years old. The accusations, stretching back more than 15 years, follow Milton's resignation as executive chairman of Nikola on Sept. 21 after short seller Hindenburg Research released a damning report detailing fraud allegations. GM announced a deal Sept. 8 with Nikola to provide technology to its electric pickups and build them in a partnership the companies valued at $2 billion. The Hindenburg report dropped two days later and it has reportedly sparked inquiries into Milton and Nikola by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice.

GM declined to say whether the company was aware of any allegations of fraud or sexual abuse regarding Milton. GM CEO Mary Barra earlier this month defended the company's deal with Nikola, saying it conducted "appropriate diligence" before announcing the agreement. The partnership with Nikola is supposed to close Wednesday, but a spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC that it isn't a done deal. "Our transaction with Nikola has not closed," a GM spokesperson said Monday in an email to CNBC. "We are continuing our discussions with Nikola and will provide further updates when appropriate or required." Nikola spokeswoman Colleen Robar on Tuesday said, "Both sides are still negotiating. As soon as we have something to report, we will. But it is definitely still continuing."