Nokia wins 5G deal with BT after Huawei was banned from UK networks

LONDON — Nokia announced Tuesday that it has signed a major 5G equipment deal with BT, which is the biggest telecoms group in Britain.

The announcement comes after the U.K. said in July that it would ban Huawei equipment from its 5G network rollout, and it suggests Nokia is replacing Huawei's remaining share of infrastructure in BT's 5G network.

Philip Jansen, CEO of BT Group, said in a statement: "In a fast-moving and competitive market, it's critical we make the right technology choices."

Under the deal, Nokia will provide 5G equipment and services at BT radio sites across the U.K.

Specifically, BT will use Nokia's AirScale Single Ran (S-RAN) equipment to provide indoor and outdoor coverage to its customers. That equipment includes base stations and radio access products.

The Finnish telecoms firm said it will become BT's largest infrastructure partner as a result of the deal, with industry sources telling CNBC that it will account for 63% of BT's entire network. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nokia currently powers BT's network in London, the English Midlands and some rural locations — but that footprint is now set to expand.