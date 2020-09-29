Democrats' revised stimulus bill pushes for $600 in extra weekly unemployment through January

Francis Stallings tapes signs to her car before participating in a caravan rally down the Las Vegas Strip in support of extending the $600 unemployment benefit, August 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Democrats are continuing their push to restore $600 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits, under a revised legislative proposal intended to juice the pandemic-challenged economy.

The modified $2.2 trillion HEROES Act — a $3 trillion version cleared the Democrat-controlled House in May — was unveiled Monday. In addition to the measure providing stimulus checks and other support for struggling households and businesses, unemployed individuals would be eligible for $600 a week from the federal government through January, in addition to whatever they collect from their state.

State-allotted benefits averaged $305 a week in August, according to the Labor Department. In some states, like Louisiana and Mississippi, that aid amounted to $180 a week on average.