5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Wall Street set to decline following first presidential debate

A jabot collar is seen placed on the Fearless Girl statue outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in honor of recently passed Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 21, 2020.

2. Key moments from Trump, Biden brawl on debate stage

Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.

Trump and Biden brawled on their first chance to challenge each other face to face Tuesday night. Hardly a minute went by without one of the candidates interrupting the other, whether on the coronavirus, the Supreme Court or the economy. Even the moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, couldn't always stay above the fray. The candidates traded insults and accusations. "Will you shut up, man?" Biden snapped at Trump at one point. "You're the worst president America has ever had," he said later. "China ate your lunch," Trump shot back at Biden during questions on the economy. "I did more in 47 months as president than Joe Biden did in 47 years," Trump said. They also spared over Obamacare, their adult children and mail-in voting. Trump declined to condemn White supremacists, saying the far-right Proud Boys group should "stand back and stand by" before blaming violence at racial injustice protests on "antifa and the left."

3. NYC indoor dining to restart despite pockets of Covid-19 surges

Manhattan's West 46th Street has been temporarily converted to an outdoor Restaurant Row during the fourth phase of the coronavirus pandemic reopening in New York.

Despite pockets of Covid-19 infection increases in New York City, the Big Apple is moving forward with allowing indoor dining to resume at 25% capacity Wednesday. At his daily press conference Tuesday, de Blasio said, "We are going to watch that carefully, but bottom line is indoor dining will go forward." New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said later at his daily press conference, "I don't believe we're at the point of rolling back anything." Indoor dining in the city has been prohibited since March when New York saw its initial coronavirus surge and went on lockdown.

4. Disney to lay off 28,000 employees across its parks division

Visitors take a selfie at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in nearby Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Prolonged closures at Walt Disney's California-based theme parks and limited attendance at its open parks have forced the company to lay off 28,000 employees across its parks, experiences and consumer products division. Around 67% of the 28,000 laid off workers were part-time employees, according to a statement from Disney's head of parks, Josh D'Amaro. Disney's coronavirus woes have been "exacerbated in California by the State's unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen," D'Amaro said. In memo to employees, he wrote that "a decision of this magnitude is not easy," adding that layoffs are "the only feasible option." Dow stock Disney fell nearly 2% in premarket trading.

5. Palantir among two direct listings set for NYSE debuts

The logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 22, 2020.